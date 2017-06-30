Gambian Journalist Alagi Yorro Jallow Donated Books to the University of the Gambia

Gambia journalist and co founder of the default Independent newspaper which was arbitrarily closed by the Jammeh dictatorship has donated several hundred books to the University of The Gambia. The books which are from various disciplines of education were presented today to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Chaudhry (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and his staff by former Director of GRTS Tombong Saidy.

According to Mr. Saidy the books amount to over 400 books covering various subjects and would be of great value to the students and staff of the UTG. The Vice Chancellor of the University Pro. Fagir Muhammad thank Mr. Jallow on behalf the university and students. He said the books were timely and that they will go a long way to facilitate access to reading materials for the students. Mr. Saidy said in a face book posting “The donation is highly appreciated and I would like the Facebook family to thank Yorro Jallow” for his kind gesture. He said “Anything we can do to help our mother land, The Gambia, let us do it”. For The Gambia Our Home Land is all we have.

It is to be noted that this is the second time Mr. Jallow donated educational materials to Gambian institutions. His previous donation went to the Gambia Press Union which was also educational materials. Mr. Jallow was one time a member of the Gambia Press Union and was the resource behind the donation of printing machines by the American embassy to the Gambia press union which benefited the printing press in the Gambia. Jallow is a graduate of Harvard University where he is also pursuing his doctorate degree. He is a valuable member of the Gambian press and a regular contributor to Gainako and other online paper.