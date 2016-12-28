Gambian Christians says, No and Thanks to 2016 Christmas Gifts from Jammeh

Words coming out of Banjul from reliable church leaders, regarding 2016 CHRISTMA GIFTS FROM BABILI JAMMEH. Church leaders have confirmed the following information to Gainako that:

All three major church bishops where invited to the white house for the usual Christmas good tiding dinner at the state house with out going president jammeh, In previous years Jammeh had seized the opportunity to give out CASH GIFTS in exchange for PHOTO OOPS. However this time around all 3 major church leaders had refused to attend , they where a no show, thus Jammeh was deprived of his usual and customary photos.

The leaders had opted to no show , considering they felted tricked during a similar setting in the previous year of 2015 shortly after declaring Gambia an Islamic state.

Catholic bishop, no show in 2016 Christmas.

Anglican bishop. no show in 2016 Christmas.

Methodist bishop , so show in 2016 Christmas.

The following are the 2016 Christmas gifts that the babili had allocated to all 3 major Diocese. 27 BULLS in total to be allocated in this order of ,

– 11 bulls to the catholic church of Father Edu ( GAMBIA KANG KILING ),

– 7 bulls to the Methodist church of Hanna Faal,

-5 bulls to the Anglican church of bishob Johnson , now bishop Odiko

-3 bulls to the charismatic churches , Nigerian based type of churches.

Up to date only some unknown Nigerian churches had picked their 3 bulls, all 3 major churches did not and will never pick up their gifts. As one church leader puts it “THEY ARE VERY ANGRY ” with Babilimansa.

Thus the most resent pictures floating about on social media and online media are CERTAINLY NOT PICTURES OF 2016 , because the church have made it clear their position and relationship with Jammeh have deteriorated down to a CONFRONTATIONAL POSITION.

Jammeh they say is a “MAN OF BAD TIDING.’ he has spoiled the Christmas spirit, even the local market women are complaining of poor Christmas sales.

Story forwarded by Tijan Masanneh Ceesay