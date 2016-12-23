Gambian Business man Amadou Samba calls for Jammeh to Handover power

Gambia’s Business Tycoon and long time allied of Dictator Yahya Jammeh has joined the growing calls for Yahya Jammeh to hand over power after losing the December elections to Adama Barrow and his coalition team. Gambians across the country including close aides and long time loyalist to Yahya Jammeh have sense the end for Jammeh is here and are therefore calling on him to “Respect the decision of the Gambian people”. This call is echoing loud and clear from all corners even within Jammeh’s own government.

Amadou Samba who is alleged to be a liaison between Yahya Jammeh and the business community both domestic and International wrote a strongly worded letter to Jammeh calling for him to quit and preserve the peace and tranquility of the nation. Mr. Jammeh has stood by Jammeh since 1994 and opponents of the regime has accused him of knowing a lot about Jammeh’s business dealings. He was one time tangled up with Jammeh opponents in Dakar where he was allegedly arrested by Sidia Bayo’s security guards. This paper at the time issued an editorial entitle: “Amadou Samba is on the wrong side of history associating with Jammeh” Below is Mr. Samba’s Letter verbatim as extracted from a PDF Document he sent to the press:

“I am writing to reiterate my thoughts and advice as a Gambian citizen and a private businessman who has been participating in national development over the past 35 years.

On December 2nd 2016, Your Excellency graciously conceded defeat in a televised conversation to your opponent President-elect Adama Barrow. This noble gesture of yours was applauded around the world. It generated many positive references from newspapers and statesmen around the world including President Barack Obama and Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Since your statement of December 9th, many organisations including the UN Security Council, the USA, the EU, the African Union, ECOWAS, the Gambia Bar Association, the Gambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Gambia Teachers Union, the Muslim and Christian Religious Leaders and others have all asked that you respect the choice that the Gambian people made on the December 1st 2016 elections. Given the strong global reaction, it is important to reflect on the fact that the Gambian people have made their choice and the world community is strongly supporting this choice.

I write to affirm to you my conviction that the wisest course of action today is to undertake a process of respecting the commitment Your Excellency made on national television on December 2nd 2016 of cooperating with President-elect Adama Barrow for a smooth transition.

During my 35-year career as a private businessman, I have achieved many success and endured many setbacks. I have been a supporter of the APRC from its earliest days. I have freely contributed to many projects undertaken by the APRC Administration out of my own pocket. I did all these things because of my love for my country and wanting to work hard so that my children and grandchildren can grow up in freedom and prosperity for all Gambians.

It is out of this same sentiment that I implore Your Excellency to cooperate with President-elect Adama Barrow for a smooth transition. I also urge you to cooperate with your fellow ECOWAS presidents and members to ensure that peace and stability shall forever reign in our motherland”