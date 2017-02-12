Gambia Press Union (GPU) Issuing Press Accreditation for President Barrow’s Inauguration

Banjul, The Gambia – The Gambia Press Union has been delegated by the Government of the Gambia, through the Inauguration Committee and the Presidency’s Media Team, to issue press accreditations for media coverage of the dual celebration of the inauguration of President Adama Barrow and the 52nd Independence of The Gambia.

Only accredited media practitioners will have access to the inauguration grounds and the space and facilities put in place for use by the media. A total of THREE HUNDRED media accreditations are available and will be fairly distributed among national and international media outlets and practitioners.

The GPU is therefore calling on both the national and international press to turn in their applications as follows:

National Press: Local news media outfits should write a letter of request which should identify NOT more than two representatives to cover the events. The full name and scanned copy of PRESS CARD of the person/s identified should be sent via e-mail to pressuniongambia@gmail.com. Freelance Journalists – writers and photojournalists – should also write a letter of request which should state the publication/s the applicant contributes to. Full name and scanned copy of press card are required and are to be sent via e-mail to pressuniongambia@gmail.com International journalists are required to obtain two types of accreditations: a clearance from the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure and Press Pass for the Inauguration. However, applicants can send their details – cover letter, scanned copy of passport and press card via e-mail to pressuniongambia@gmail.com for onward delivery and processing at the Ministry. The information provided will be used by the GPU to process Press Pass.

Note:

Application for Press Pass for Inauguration should be addressed to Secretary General, Gambia Press Union, Fajara.

Application for Clearance shall be addressed to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Kanifing, MDI Road.

Those that have already applied through the Media Team around the Presidency or prefer to use that channel need not to come through the GPU. Their details will be collected and processed.

The deadline for submission of application is February 16, 2017. The telephone numbers to contact are +220 373 00 77 or 3785600.

Signed

Saikou Jammeh

Secretary General, Gambia Press Union