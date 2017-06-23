Gambia: Presidential Press Briefing; Asset Declaration a much needed change

The Gambian people went to the polls in December to get rid of two decades of brutal dictatorship under Yahya Jammeh and the APRC regime. Under Jammeh’s two decades of state terror the media became the worst victim of the regime and over one hundred Gambian journalists were sent into exile; some killed and others disappeared without terrace. Their crime was mainly daring to report anything negative that the government does. Press freedom and journalists became the enemy of the state and were called “illegitimate sons of the Gambia”. The brutal crack down on the press led to a robust online media activism in the Diaspora. Citizens turned to these online media platforms and unleashed relentless efforts to expose the regime – something it denied the local independent press.

The historic change in Gambia that saw the elections of President Adama Barrow through a coalition government came with high expectations as more citizens became aware of their government’s responsibilities to depart from two decades of dictatorship. The welcome change for more democratic space and freedom of the press also came with added scrutiny on the new government. The initial take over by the new government was rocky as it was denied a smooth transition by the former President which led to ECOWAS foreign force intervention to install the new elected leadership. Without a question, the expectations were not only high on the new regime but the challenges ahead of it were daunting. Citizens were demanding immediate change to address institutional, political and other needed reforms. And rightfully so the new Barrow Administration was slow to live up to expectations while it tried to balance between maintaining the peace and dealing with the impacts of Jammeh’s dictatorship. There was almost zero confidence in the system and many victims of the former regime were expecting redress and swift justice. Unfortunately, the new administration struggled to put its act together tumbling in many areas; lack of proper communication, releasing a transitional vision plan and dealing with former officials of the Jammeh regime were just a few areas Barrow was grappling with.

Gambians on the other hand as the President put it to the BBC “were a little bit impatience” and rightfully so as they have waited for two decades to hold their government to basic fundamental responsibilities. But the government’s initial missteps of appointing an over aged Vice President without proper constitutional reforms; the retention of Jammeh loyalists and photo ops with former Vice President and top Jammeh aides did not sit well with Gambians. The celebrations quickly turned into demands for proper reforms and accountability for many dysfunctional areas of governing. One of the major areas of reform Gambians demanded is proper communication through the media to the general public, declaration of assets by public officials and reviewing of many sectors of the economy under Jammeh. The handling of these basic fundamentals of communicating to citizens through regular press briefings and or Presidential address to the nation appears doomed. President Barrow and his cabinet continued to come under intense scrutiny by the much louder Gambian Diaspora and vibrant Independent emerging on the ground. Many citizens including this network communicated through the press secretary and ministry of communication to suggest ideas to improve relationship with the press and general communication with the general public. Even the Minister of Information and communication at the time admitted that the government could do better in communicating their programs and actions to the general public.

In lieu of these demands and pressure on the new government, the minister of information and Director of press at the state house whom were part of the long struggle to rid the Gambia of dictatorship responded positively to address these demands. The minister of information set up teams with the Gambia Press Union and some International organizations to begin work on media reforms. The Director of Press also started sharing press statements with the press through email distribution on the daily schedules of the President. Though this was a welcome gesture, it wasn’t enough to quiet the critics on further demands to have more regular communication to the general public.

As anticipated the government responded and a communique programs and priorities were unveiled through a third cabinet retreat. This is followed by the historic press briefing today by the Director of Press in collaboration with the ministry of information and infrastructure. The almost hour long press briefing with Gambian Journalists – the first in almost three decades appears to be a welcome development much anticipated. The Director of Press Amy Bojang Sisosho discussed many areas the President and the government are working on, ranging from security, trade, healthcare, energy supplies, infrastructure and other pertinent areas. The most noticeable development that came out of the press conference was the news that the President has ordered his cabinet ministers to declare their assets. This is an excellent development no matter how you look at it especially in efforts to stamp out corruption. Many Gambians who are wary of corruption in African governments called on the President to declare his assets as a new sign of accountability. Though better late than never, this new development is an important step to setting the tone and send a clear message that this government is willing to subject itself to citizen scrutiny. It may not mean a lot to many people, but an African government ordering its cabinet members to declare their assets to the public is great step in the right direction. Corruption has been an epidemic in many African governments especially Gambia under President Jammeh. Jammeh who came to power with virtually nothing, left government a millionaire owning multiple businesses and over 88 Bank accounts. Declaration of assets by the President and his cabinet is expected to mitigate some of these corrupt behaviors by public officials.

In essence, while the Barrow administration has a lot of ground to cover giving the high expectations; it must be encouraged to continue to these small but incremental steps. The Gambian people expect major reform agenda including constitutional reforms to cater for two Presidential term limit, second round of voting, repeal of draconian media laws and effective oversight by the legislative body and the Judiciary. With increase participation and scrutiny by the citizenry, the government is likely to heed to these reforms. A lot more needs and must be done to elevate Gambia to a modern Democratic state with free viable institutions. It is only through strong institutions and oversight legislative and judicial branch that the Gambia can achieve its dream of becoming a strong democratic open society. Citizens must continue to exert pressure on the government and offer solutions where necessary. The Barrow government may still have a lot of ground to cover, it must be complimented for incremental positive gains in building a stronger society. The politics and the usual partisan positioning will continue but independent minded Gambians must continue to keep their eyes on the ball and ensure that needed reforms are effectively instituted. For now a regular press briefing with the press is a dream come true for many young Gambian journalists who never expected to witness such a remarkable turnaround. The fourth estate must do its due diligent work to hold public officials accountable to the general public.

Story written and filed by Demba Baldeh Associate editor… for comments and or concerns the author can be reached at gainakoradio@gmail.com