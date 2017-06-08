Gambia Movment for Democracy and Development (GMDD) Condemns the Killing of Haruna Jatta

2153 Valentine Avenue

June 3rd, 2017

Gambia Movement for Democracy and Development (GMDD) condemn in the strongest terms the Coalition Government under President Adama Barrow for the shooting of five unarmed civilians’ protesters killing one- Haruna Jatta.

The return to constitutional rule under the third Republic rekindled new hopes for an improved political and human rights situation in The Gambia. The new Gambia is not only expected to guarantee “participatory democracy” but also maintained the supremacy of the Gambia people the protection of their rights and privileges. Under the new Gambia, Third Republic, all the safeguards for good governance, multiparty democracy and the protection of the freedom and rights of the citizenry should be put in place and respected. However, in spite of all the relevant constitutional provisions, president Adama Barrow failed to full fill section 70 of the 1997 Constitution which states: “There should be a vice president of the Gambia who shall be the principal assistance of the president in the discharge of his or her executive functions and shall exercise such other functions as may be conferred on him or her by this Constitution or assigned to him or her by the president”.

Gambians are totally disturbed and disappointed by the recent barbaric action of ECOMIG Forces under the directive of the Gambian government that failed to protect the civilians’ protesters and it is therefore on the basis of these serious governance short falls which could very likely degenerate chaos and a crisis situation if appropriate action for correction is not taken.

Signed/Stamped:

Saihou Mballow

For the Executive Committee

GMDD

CC: State Department

British Foreign and Commonwealth Office

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights

All Human Rights Institutions/ Organizations