GAMBIA: The Issuance of Diplomatic Passports 

By Gibril Saine, LONDON.

ANALYSIS – The recent spate of rash appointments within the Gambia’s Foreign Ministry continues to raise eyebrows and debate amongst the diaspora & Foreign Policy circles seeking answers as to legality and utility of an ambassador-at-large. As framed within, Section 79, subsection (b) the constitution authorises the president to ‘receive envoys accredited to The Gambia & to appoint Principal representatives of the country abroad’. The term ‘principal, here denotes ambassadors, and counsels; and nowhere is an ambassador-at-large mentioned. Diplomacy, in simple terms, is a by-product of relations between nations. In bilateral & multilateral terms, diplomacy is often termed as an art or practice of conducting negotiations between nations. In Foreign Policy terms, however, experts define the term as a profession, or activity, or skill of managing international relations, typically by a country’s representatives abroad. How do recent appointments fit into this arrangement – Well, according to Foreign Policy Magazine, an ambassador-at-large is one who is not assigned to a particular diplomatic post but is appointed on a special mission. This ruling seems vague necessitating further clarification. Turning to the 1970 republican constitution, and the watered down 1997 version, there is no mention of such a post or privileges. On section 79(c), however, the constitution ‘gives the President power to negotiate and, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, the conclusion of treaties and other international agreements’. My understanding is that an ambassador-at-large is one who is NOT appointed to a ‘Foreign Post’, but travels to various places carrying out special duties. So what’s the point of our ‘REAL’ ambassadors then, Mr President!

In American Politics, such an appointment is conferred on ‘one with special duties who may be sent to more than one government with a specific message from the president.’ In Gambia’s case, however, this leads to more confusion as to why a tiny country as ours, having accredited diplomats around the world would make such rash appointments with no legal legs to stand on. We have heard of sports ambassadors, business ambassadors, but those are vague terms conferred on citizens who achieve or did extraordinary feats. Basically, ceremonial terms; and certainly, every Gambia abroad is an ambassador for their country projecting the good-Gambia-Image around the world. The diaspora being a true testament of that showcase in magnificent ways, indeed. And as the country embarks on a new era rebuilding external relations & partnerships, the government must learn from recent experiences that the Gambian people have voted for a new direction and a rethink in foreign policy – Not favouritism, nor cronyism.