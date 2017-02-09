Gambia: IEC Chairman refuses to use his personal office due to security reasons

The IEC Chairman on Thursday 9 February 2017 at the Elections house during a Press conference disclosed to the public that since his return from exile he was advice not to use his office until it is clearly declared safe by experts. The IEC Chairman Alieu Momar Njie said that he is currently using his vice Chairman’s office to do his official duties. “I was advise not to use my office because I don’t know what is put in there, since the office was seized by armed security personnel so experts will come and check the air conditions, the freezers and all the equipment to ensure that it is safe before I enter the office” he underscored.

The Chairman also assured Gambians that the error that occurs during the Presidential elections will never occur again. Mr. Njie at the press conference disclosed the parliamentary election calendar “The IEC in exercise of its mandate under section 40 of the Election Act, wishes to inform the general public that the National Assembly Elections of the republic of the Gambia shall take place on Thursday 6 April 2017”. He further stated that the Nomination of candidates will take place from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 March 2017 between 8am to 4pm at the IEC regional offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Mansakonko, Kerewan, Jangjangbureh and Basse. He also disclosed that political parties campaign will commenced on the 15th March and end on 4th April 2017.

Story filed by Muhammed MS. Bah