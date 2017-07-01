Gambia Gov’t to sell off Jammeh’s Airplanes, other assets to recover over $10.5 Million Dollars

The new government in the Gambia is set to sell off State Owned Assets of the Gambia which were turned personal assets by Gambia’s former dictator Yahya Jammeh. Among the assets expected to be auctioned are four air planes exclusively used by the former President and his wife; assets which were bought with state resources and belongs to the state. The sale of the assets are estimated to recover over $10.5 Million US Dollars (D471M) Gambian Dalasis.

The proposed sale of these ‘State own Assets’ which the former President made his personal assets was made by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Mr. Amadou Sanneh during his presentation of revised 2017 Budget estimates at the National Assembly. Minister Sanneh revealed that the revised budget estimate is expected to save over D475 Million Dalasis ( over $10 Million Dollars) mainly from services and purchase of goods attached to the President’s Office. It is to be noted that a large portion of the national budget was allocated to the President’s office during Jammeh’s dictatorship. Overall, Minister Sanneh expected that with massive reduction in unused or unnecessary vehicles at the State House and other government departments a savings of over D900 million dalasis $20 Million dollars) could be saved from the revised budget expenditure.

Minister Sanneh said his government is committed to fiscal discipline and would do everything within its powers to restore the sanity in the economy. He added “This new administration intends to prioritize macroeconomic stability with emphasis on addressing the burgeoning debt situation by instilling fiscal discipline” Minister Sanneh said contrary to the budget gap of over D4.7 which was approved by the National Assembly last December, his revised budget has a gap of over D950 million dalasi.. The new budget is expected to be reviewed and approved by the National assembly.

Readers may recalled that the Barrow government had announced freezing of Jammeh’s assets pending investigations and legal proceedings to determine what was stolen from the state. It was reported that Jammeh had 88 bank accounts in various names and over 131 landed properties in the Gambia alone. The Barrow government through the justice department appears to be ready to go after Jammeh’s looted assets where ever they are hidden. In fact, the government has solicited the assistance of the World Bank and other international institutions and governments to help it recover Gambia’s stolen wealth.

It is an understatement to say that former president Jammeh inflicted a massive financial looting and other economic crimes in the Gambia that anyone can hardly quantify. While Jammeh was busy preaching against zero corruption, Pan Africanism and patriotism he was busy looting the poor nation’s meager resources. The challenges of poverty, underdevelopment in every sector of the economy and poor standard of living can be directly attributed to Africa’s leadership greed and open corruption. While the poor continue to live on less than $2 a day in the Gambia Jammeh and his government were busy taking ownership of the country. The new government appears to be taking a different direction to correct course. The jury is still out on what direction the Barrow government is heading but such actions by the Finance minister to restore financial discipline is a step in the right direction..

Report file by Demba Baldeh