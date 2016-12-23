The Gambia: Dramatic end to twenty-two apocalyptic years of military tyranny, as ECOWAS finally puts its feet down

By Mathew K Jallow

The somber looks on her face displayed solemnity that bordered on trepidation; even infuriating disquiet. There were no cracking of courtesy smiles or diplomatic grins. Metaphorically as well as literally, this was serious business. The life of a million and half Gambians was riding on this singular moment of political jujitsu, or better still, straight talk. The entire world was holding its breath and waiting. Liberia's President, Chairperson of ECOWAS, Ellen Johnson Sirleef was on a mission. The Gambia, where the wheels had fallen off the wagon, was teetering on the edge of political and constitutional crisis that could again plunge ECOWAS into a familiar strain of score settling; mass civil unrest. The visit to Banjul, of three additional ECOWAS presidents; Nigeria's Mohammed Buhari, Sierra Leone's Ernest Koroma, and Ghana's John Mahama, echo the ghosts of Burkina Faso, where similar dislodging of an anachronistic regime cast a dark and dangerous shadow that threatened to destabilize the country. In leading a mediation delegation of ECOWAS presidents to knock sense into Yahya Jammeh's skull, and avert dragging the Gambia deeper into political turmoil, Liberia's President Sirleaf demonstrated cognizance of the gravity of her peace brokering assignment. But, Yahya Jammeh is an obfuscating megalomania whose emasculation of the Gambian people over twenty-two years, without suffering any adverse consequence, has turned him into a kind of Teflon Don. However, this time around, the dynamics have changed dramatically, and challenges to the election results are an exercise in futility. And despite the immovable wall résistance that confronts him, Yahya Jammeh remains defiant in the face of overwhelming empirical, legal and constitutional evidence that contradicts his motives of challenging the election results.