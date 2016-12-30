FR. EDWARD GOMEZ (KANG KILLING), SENDS NEW YEAR GREETINGS VIA KADU NGEM AK NTOFEL RADIO PROGRAM

The Roman Catholic Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Banjul, Fr. Edward Gomez has thanked Gambians for their concerns and well wishes for him. Fr. Edu as he is affectionately known will be remembered for going on State Television in The Gambia and condemning the unconstitutional declaration of The Gambia as an Islamic Republic. Until he did, no one ever dared to talk about the ills perpetrated on the Gambian people by outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh; let alone on state television which is an extension of the brutality meted out to Gambians on a daily basis. It was in that sermon earlier this year, that he declared the famous “Gambia Kang Killing,” which today serves as a reminder for a United Gambia in the midst of the uncertainties President Jammeh has put before Gambians.

We now reproduce the message of the Reverend Father;

“Friends, Relatives and well wishers, I, Father Edu Gomez acknowledge your kind concerns and appreciation of me and the vocation I carry as a Priest, Servant and Proclaimer of the word of God. As the new comes and we usher the past year, 2016, so many things have happened, negative and positive. There are others we can never understand, but only the Almighty God knows.

I want to assure you of my prayers always for your families and friends at home and abroad. God is our Keeper and Guide. He , the great God of nations is with us and His will shall be done in The Gambia as it is in Heaven.

Finally, I implore you to confer Pslam 62 on your hope and reliance on God. Read and pray this prayer daily for The Gambia and her children. May God bless The Gambia as it was the prayer of Saint John Paul when he visited The Gambia in February 1992. Blessed New Year, may it be another year of peace for the whole world. Dewenati, Yal na nyu Yalla sama, sama sunyu Rew bi, Gambia. Amen.

Change is inevitable, that’s why we grow in life. May the blessings and graces of the Almighty God be and remain with you all forever.”

Fr. Edu Gomez is currently on assignment in Freetown where he is Rector of St. Paul’s Senior Seminary. Contrary to speculations that He was moved to Freetown for his safety following his upfront “Kang Killing” Sermon, the Reverend Father said his movement to the West African nation was by coincidence. ” After thirty years ministering in my home country, I was ready to take on another challenge along God’s path of work.” When asked if he was worried about his own safety following his sermon; He quipped, “Not at all. My work in God’s Ministry is to preach God’s Holy book which is nothing but the truth which shall set humanity free.” He added that in his thirty years as a Priest in The Gambia he has always spoken the truth which according to him. “is my calling in God’s Ministry.”

While we thank Fr. Edu for this inspiring message, we want to commend him for standing up for those who were being persecuted in our country. He spoke truth like no other and in the process, gave Gambians hope that there were a few who would not shy away from calling it as it was.