Fatoumatta Jallow, 23, killed in Madison, Wisconsin (USA)

By Yero Jallow

The death has been announced; Ms. Fatoumatta Jallow, 23, was shot to death on Wednesday December 21st 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin, the United States. “We are all from Allah (SWT) and to Him we shall all return.” (Quran, 2:156).

According to a competent family source, Ms. Jallow, who is a daughter to Sankulay Jallow fondly Uncle Sankulay, was shot by her Coworker, Ali Hassan, at the work place. Details of what transpired prior to the shooting are not established yet; a family source further hinted that active investigations and postmortem on the actual cause of death on the homicide could be completed by tomorrow morning and the remains are expected to be released to the family shortly thereafter. Updates on burial information for Ms. Jallow’s remains will be released tomorrow by the family.

Ms. Jallow and her family in Madison hail from the Gambia, West Africa. She has lived in the United States for a year before she met her untimely passing in the hands of a co-worker, Ali Hassan, currently held as a suspect by law enforcement for the homicide. Young Ms. Jallow was here in the United States pursuing her dreams when her life was cut short.

This reporter established contact with the community of Madison who expressed bitterness over the latest incident, victim of gun violence, this time around, their own young beauty queen, Ms. Fatoumatta Jallow. Talking to Fatoumatta’s father, Uncle Sankulay, and her cousin, Madison Alder Samba Baldeh, both mourned the one time promising Ms. Jallow, described her as a very focused and hardworking person.

Gun violence is so common in the United States. There are too many guns in the wrong hands, results of which are always ugly. Politically, it is hoped that the U.S Government will continue to press for Gun control measures. Since a suspect was caught blocks away from the crime vicinity, it is hoped that Justice will be served as well, though the vacuum of Ms. Fatoumatta Jallow will remain empty for her family. Ms. Jallow is survived by her parents and siblings.

On behalf of myself and family, my colleagues, and the Gainako medium, our heartfelt condolences to Uncle Sankulay and his large family in the United States and in the Gambia. May the soul of the deceased rest in perfect peace, till again sleep well! (Ameen).