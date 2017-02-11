Family of 10 years Detainee call for his release

By MUHAMMMED S. BAH

The Family of one Omar Hydara who is said to be detained since 2006 without trial by the influence of former President Jammeh has called for his released.

The Step dad of Omar Hydara By The Name Abiden Hydara came to Foroyaa office on Tuesday 7 February 2017, and spoke to this reporter on the detention of his Nephew and he called for President Barrow to help in making the authorities responsible to release Omar Hydara.

He said they are a Native of Brikama Wellingara, but Omar use to go to Casamance that’s where he uses to stay for some time and comes back to the Gambia.

He confirmed that Omar Hydara since he was picked up by Military personnel in Uniforms in 2006, they have not been able to have access to him. “We went to all the detention centres from Kartong to Basse, but he has not been seen in any of these places “He lamented.

Explaining the scenario of how Omar was picked up, Abiden Hydara Omar’s uncle said, one Bala Nyassi was a truck Driver of the Former President. He said Bala Nyassi is a resident of Sinchu Alhagie, adding that Bala use to carry goods such as rice from the Gambia using Jammeh’s truck drive it to Senegal and go and sell the goods there.

He said until 2006 when Bala was arrested and detained by the former President for a reason unknown. He said that Bala is a good friend of Omar who came to visit Bala’s Family at Sinchu, and found out that the Family were in a very great problem financially.

He said the wife of Bala asked Omar to help sell a Ram bought by Bala for the Tobaski so that they the family can use the money to buy food and clothing for the children. “Omar did exactly what was asked of him by Bala’s wife, he sold it to one of his friend” explained.

He further said that After the Ram was sold by Omar; some soldiers came to Bala’s wife and asked about the Ram. “Then the wife told these soldiers that the Ram was sold by Bala’s Friend to someone, to generate income for the Family “He disclosed.

He said the soldiers further picked up Omar, the Ram and the one who bought the Ram, since then he said they didn’t see these people. He said the reason for their arrest was that, they want to sacrifice the Ram to end Jammeh’s reign. He concluded by saying that the two wives of Omar Hydara and Five children are still in a great challenge because Omar was the breadwinner of the Family. He further urged the president to help in realising his Nephew Omar Hydara.