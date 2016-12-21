Fact Checking Yaya Jammeh’s conversation with The Africa Bar Association

Fact-checking Jammeh’ speech during his televised meeting with the so-called African Bar Association. What stood out the most was Yaya Jammeh’s discussion on Gambia’s alleged oil Resources and how the “West” and oil companies conspired to help the opposition win against him. What people should be aware of is that when Yaya Jammeh lost the elections and before annoucing his murderous plans to not handover peacefully or respect the fundamentals of a peaceful transition, Yaya Jammeh sent his wife Zineb Zuma Jammeh, his Children Mariam (Mimi) and Muhammed Jammeh and immediate family to go to the USA where Jammeh has a Mansion at Potomac in Washington DC Worth over $4million. If Yaya Jammeh does not trust the “West”, why would he send his family to live in the USA for safety before declaring essentially what many belíeve to be an act of war against Gambians? The USA has a moral and ethical responsibility to remove his family and return them to Gambia if Jammeh contiunes on this distructive path of destabilising Gambia. Jammeh supporters should be aware that Yaya Jammeh is a fake pan Africanist because not only are all his Children born at US hospitals and not in Gambia, but his child Mariam Mimi Jammeh also goes to high school at an exclusive boarding school in the USA and not at any school in Gambia or Africa, his family and himself seek Medical treatment aboard as well as holidays etc and none of his Children or wife can speak any of the Gambian local languages.

How the African Bar Association should bypass the Gambia Bar Association and go directly to Jammeh is worrying but much more alarming is the utterances of their Chairperson Hannibal Uwaifo who believes that Jammeh should contiune being President because he has “experience” and “plans” for the Gambia, this despite 22yrs of dictatorship and impunity. We will look into the Africa Bar Association and it’s delegation in more detail very soon, especially as allegations are surfacing that they are facilitating the sourcing of Supreme Court judges for Yaya Jammeh together with the Justice Minister Mama Fatima Singhateh and Chief Justice of the Gambia Justice E. O. Fagbenle.

Below of the issues Jammeh spoke about during his meeting with the Africa Bar Association which are found to be inaccurate and a delibrate misrepresentation. By Nfally Fadera.