Fact Checking Yaya Jammeh’s conversation with The Africa Bar Association

Defeated and Outgoing President Jammeh seriously erred when he compared the URR town of Garawol to Serrekunda in terms of population. Garawol is NOT as big as Serrekunda as Jammmeh said. In fact, Garawol is a small town with a population of 8100, Serrekunda on the other hand is the country’s largest town with over 300,000 people.
Jammeh embarrassingly stated that only one polling station was installed in Garawol, this is completely false. The town had six (6) polling stations. This is public knowledge, and one does not need to look further than the IEC website for reference, where results are tabulated for all polling stations in Garawol.
Jammeh was wrong when he claimed that the lowest level of voter turnout ever recorded happened in this year’s election. Nothing is farther from the truth. Since 1994, the lowest level of voter turnout was recorded in 2006 at 58%. This year, thevoter turnout was pegged at 60%
Jammeh always Labours the Point that the so-called ‘transposed votes’ had swelled Adama Barrow’s votes nationally. What he failed to mention or deliberately ignored is the fact that this error affected all candidates including Jammeh himself whose total vote also swelled. The votes in question were mistakenly added to the overall national tally of each candidate, but were later corrected
Jammeh accused the IEC of not disclosing the number of votes ‘transposed’. This is false. IEC confirmed in the correction letter, as read by Jammeh himself on tv, that the votes in question are the ‘total’ number of votes cast in Basse. And the total number of votes cast in Basse was 10, 257. That’s simply mathematics!
Jammeh reveal that there are some ECOWAS member states that disagreed with the final resolution of the Heads of State summit in Abuja. Well according to the official communiqué, ECOWAS leaders ‘unanimously’ (meaning all of them) urged him to step down.
Yaya Jammeh kept insisting on new elections, making it clear what Mandate he will issue to the Supreme Court Judges that he is personally sourcing will have to deliver for him. This is therefore flawed, especially as since 2015 Jammeh failed to appoint Supreme Court judges to hear cases of Gambians he is brutalising and oppressing via his compromised Nigerian judges, despite the Bar Association sending mssages to that effect.Sheriff Jr on his Facebook post, brings Another perspective on fact checking Jammeh:
President Jammeh is insisting that the December 1 election results were flawed and his central reason is that over 300,000 registered voters didn’t vote. Yes for the 2016 polls, there were 886,578 registered voters and out of that 525,963 voted and this means 360,615 didn’t vote. Jammeh sees this as a problem and has called for fresh election because he wants to make sure that ‘every Gambian has voted’.
Let’s rewind the clock a bit… In 2006 election, we had 670,336 registered voters. out of that 392,685 voted and that means 277,651 registered voters didn’t vote and Jammeh won that election with 63.3% and he and his supporters threw big parties across the country to celebrate his victory and he never questioned why 277,651 voters didn’t vote.
In the 2011 polls, we had 796,929 registered voters, out of which 657,904 voted. That means 139,025 registered voters didn’t vote. Jammeh won that election with 71.5% and he and his supporters spent millions of dalasis partying and jubilating for his victory. He went on to become president and he never questioned why 139,025 registered voters didn’t vote. So now that he lost, he is asking questions. Well since he is questioning why over 300,000 voters didn’t vote, I have some answers. Mr. Outgoing President, a big big chunk of these voters are the thousands and thousands of young, patriotic and industrious Gambians you and your regime pushed into taking the backway to Europe. They are all over Europe, in Libyan prisons, stranded in Agadez in Niger, Mali and elsewhere in their quest to reach the shores of Europe to escape from a country you ruined. If you had put a ballot box in Tripoli in Libya alone, I bet the box would be full with ballots.
The second category are those who refused to votes because you told them that there was no point voting, that their votes wouldn’t matter. Remember when you went on TV to say ‘I was appointed by Allah and no election will remove me from power’. Since only Allah could remove you from power and not votes, many people didn’t bother to vote. Now that you lost, you have become the new champion for voting, wanting ‘every Gambian’ to vote. I wonder what happened to your ‘only Allah can remove me ffrom power’. Dude please.
So Mr. Outgoing President, I pray that you finally come to realise that the 2016 election results reflect the voice and the will of the Gambian people. Please stop whining and just step down so that the beautiful Gambia can move onto prosperity.
Fact-checking Jammeh’ speech during his televised meeting with the so-called African Bar Association. What stood out the most was Yaya Jammeh’s discussion on Gambia’s alleged oil Resources and how the “West” and oil companies conspired to help the opposition win against him. What people should be aware of is that when Yaya Jammeh lost the elections and before annoucing his murderous plans to not handover peacefully or respect the fundamentals of a peaceful transition, Yaya Jammeh sent his wife Zineb Zuma Jammeh, his Children Mariam (Mimi) and Muhammed Jammeh and immediate family to go to the USA where Jammeh has a Mansion at Potomac in Washington DC Worth over $4million. If Yaya Jammeh does not trust the “West”, why would he send his family to live in the USA for safety before declaring essentially what many belíeve to be an act of war against Gambians? The USA has a moral and ethical responsibility to remove his family and return them to Gambia if Jammeh contiunes on this distructive path of destabilising Gambia. Jammeh supporters should be aware that Yaya Jammeh is a fake pan Africanist because not only are all his Children born at US hospitals and not in Gambia, but his child Mariam Mimi Jammeh also goes to high school at an exclusive boarding school in the USA and not at any school in Gambia or Africa, his family and himself seek Medical treatment aboard as well as holidays etc and none of his Children or wife can speak any of the Gambian local languages.
How the African Bar Association should bypass the Gambia Bar Association and go directly to Jammeh is worrying but much more alarming is the utterances of their Chairperson Hannibal Uwaifo who believes that Jammeh should contiune being President because he has “experience” and “plans” for the Gambia, this despite 22yrs of dictatorship and impunity. We will look into the Africa Bar Association and it’s delegation in more detail very soon, especially as allegations are surfacing that they are facilitating the sourcing of Supreme Court judges for Yaya Jammeh together with the Justice Minister Mama Fatima Singhateh and Chief Justice of the Gambia Justice E. O. Fagbenle.
Below of the issues Jammeh spoke about during his meeting with the Africa Bar Association which are found to be inaccurate and a delibrate misrepresentation. By Nfally Fadera.
