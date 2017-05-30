If you ever Supported Yahya Jammeh, here is evidence that you supported an unpatriotic Sycophant

He attracted many Gambians young and old because of his anti-Western rhetoric. His false Pan African advocacy and disdain for Western values and elitism. For 22 years his mantra was about Africa not being recolonized again, anti corruption, Democracy, freedom of expression and hate for equal political, economic and social level playing field. He hated to see his own people progress and live happy. He was known for going after his own closest aides for showing any sign of living a decent or happy life. He held everyone accountable and said do as I said and not as I do… He jailed almost every citizen who ever dare serve him with loyalty. He was a master in deception and pitching his own people against each other. That was his survival mechanism and whoever got to him first with information was the winner.
What many of Jammeh supporters either failed to understand or simply were in denial was his sycophancy and mental instability. Behind the scenes they knew he only cared about himself but for some reason they continue to stick with him dead or alive, job or without job. He humiliated them one after the other by sending them to jail and making them believe that they were the bad ones, that they were unpatriotic and corrupt. Every time he jailed one of them, the rest will bend their heads and nod to him as a master that he did the right thing. In the end, they were all terrified not knowing if they will return to work or not. Many were killed while serving him, yet for some unexplained reason they still were hungry for his loyalty. He had a magnet that attracted them like flies. Gradually though some started escaping and running away for their lives. Few joined the Diaspora activists and they become a bigger threat to him revealing everything they knew about him.
What is most amazing though is that some still believe in the Jammeh message, even though he was the most corrupt, the most wicked and the most unpatriotic Gambian they probably have ever seen. Now if they were in denial that Jammeh was in fact a sycophant, a mentally derailed individual and most importantly the most greedy African they would ever come to know… Here is evidence of what many Gambians were fighting Jammeh on. He seized power to restore government accountability, he was elected subsequently to represent the Gambian people, to protect our collective interest. He was to promote our welfare, security and safety. He was the president of which his duty was to be fair, to be honest and to rule the country with honesty, integrity and accountability. He instead claimed to own the country and yes he madly thought he definitely owned the country. That is the only rationale that explains why he opened over 88 accounts in all sorts of names. He seized 131 major properties across every corner of the country and put his name on them… Jammeh was, has been and will be the most openly corrupt President Africa has ever seen. Here are a list of his properties and bank accounts supposedly a fraction of what he has taken away from the Gambian people… This doesn’t include his numerous businesses, properties and international bank accounts offshore… Now tell us that you still love this man with a straight face… Please hold on tight as you read through this list… Welcome to an African leader’s mentality…
LANDS OWNED BY YAHYA JAMMEH******
Serial Reg_No Location
1. P18/2003 Santangba Foni
2. P19/2003 Kanilai
3. P11/2007 Barra
4. P30/2007 Ndemban, Foni Brefet
5. P31/2007 Nyagit
6. P12/2008 Barra
7. P12/2008 Essau
8. P15/2008 Mayamba
9. P14/2008 Essau
10. P16/2008 Essau
11. P17/2008 Bangali
12. P18/2008 Sami
13. P19/2008 Essau
14. P20/2008 Barra
15. P25/2008 Elephant Island, Jassong Village
16. P26/2008 Dog Island, Sitanunku
17. P29/2008 Essau
18. P44/2008 Barra, Jinack Island
19. P1/2009 Janjangbureh
20. P2/2009 Ballanghar
21. P3/2009 Kaur
22. P4/2009 Ballanghar
23. P25/2009 Essau
24. P9/2010 Kanuma Jinack
25. P27/2010 Duwasu
26. P9/2013 Basse
27. P10/2013 Sotuma
28. P11/2013 Basse Santosu
29. P17/2013 Kaur, Lower Saloum
30. P22/2013 Balangfor, Foni Bintang
31. P23/2013 Balangfor, Foni Bintang
32. P24/2013 Chamen
33. P25/2013 Kampasa, Foni
34. P31/2013 Kallimu, Foni
35. P32/2013 Bujinga, Foni
36. P14/2014 Barra, Jinack Island
37. P30/2014 Bana Tenda, Jimara
38. P31/2014 Jarga Jarreh, Sandu
39. P32/2014 Changally, Sandu
40. P33/2014 Fatoto
41. P34/2014 Basse Santosu & Dampha Kunda
42. P35/2014 Pasamas, Wulli East
43. P42/2014 Bana Tenda, Jimara
44. P8/2015 Wassu, Niani
45. P9/2015 Pallang Mandinka
46. P10/2015 Pallang Mandinka
47. P11/2015 Ballanghar Kerr Ndare
48. P12/2015 Kuntaur Fula Kunda
49. P13/2015 Batihai Saloum
50. P14/2015 Pacharr Lower Fulladu
51. P15/2015 Kundang, Niani
52. P16/2015 Dankunku, Niamina
53. P17/2015 Kerr Isab, Lower Saloum
54. P18/2015 Sinchu Jennung, Niani
55. P31/2015 Dankunku, Niamina
56. P32/2015 Dankunku, Niamina
57. P33/2015 Dankunku, Niamina
58. P34/2015 Elephant Island, Jarra East
59. P35/2015 Jareng, Niamina East
60. P36/2015 Sapu, Lower Fulladu
61. P37/2015 Janjangbureh
62. P44/2015 Sitafarm, Foni Bintang
63. P45/2015 Katakore, Foni Bintang
64. P46/2015 […] Lalo Island, Foni Bintang
65. P47/2015 Bantending Kayara Farm, Bintang
66. P48/2015 Kiang Park, Gissay Manduar
67. P49/2015 Bantang Jifonni & Kalang Farm, Bondali
68. P68/2015 Kaw Kaw Island, Foni Bintang
69. P51/2015 Bintang Lewoto
70. P52/2015 Bintang Island
71. P53/2015 Dobong, Kanfenda
72. P54/2015 Burock, Foni Kansala
73. P55/2015 Ngiffi Farm, Foni Kansala
74. P56/2015 Kanilai Cashew Garden, Kansala
75. P57/2015 Kanilai Noné Garden
76. P58/2015 Kanilai Animal Park
77. P59/2015 Bunuborr Park, Foni Kansala
78. P60/2015 Burong Babtasu-Santangba
79. P61/2015 Kayaborr, Jifonni
80. P62/2015 Alla Kunda Park, Foni Bondali
81. P63/2015 Kasel Kunda Farm, Upper Fulladu
82. P64/2015 Sankulay Kunda Farm
83. P65/2015 Ngoben Fula Kunda Farm
84. P66/2015 Kanilai Cashew Garden
85. P67/2015 Tintiba Farm, Kansala
86. P68/2015 Kanilai Airport Park
87. P69/2015 Dobong Residence, Foni Kansala
88. P70/2015 Bujinga Farm, Kansala
89. P71/2015 Santangba Park, Kansala
90. P72/2015 Bulangorr Island, Bintang
91. P73/2015 Bulangorr Lewoto
92. P74/2015 Bulangorr Island
93. P75/2015 Jomo Kunda & Jonter farm, Kansala
94. PK145/1987 805/2014 Vol 77 KD Kanilai Family Farms Ltd
95. 882/2014 Vol 77 KD 133/2009 Kanilai Group Int’l Ltd
96. 295/2015 Vol 78 CD 60 Hagan Street, Banjul, KFF LTD
97. 324/2015 Vol 78 KD K235/1981 KFF
98. K318/2008 Tanji, Kombo South
99. K67/2009 Mile 7, Bakau
100. K68/2009 Brufut
101. K353/2009 Fajara, Booster Station
102. K354/2009 Kololi
103. K355/2009 Kotu Point
104. K356/2009 Busumbala
105. K398/2010 Coastal Layout
106. K399/2010 New Yundum
107. K400/2010 New Yundum
Serial No. Leesee Situated
K173/12 Kanilai Family Farms Tujereng 89.63 hectares
K174/12 Kanilai Family Farms Mile 2, Banjul 5,750 sq metres
K175/12 Kanilai Family Farms Banjul 62.67 hectares
K176/12 Kanilai Family Farms Bijilo 17.70 hectares
K177/12 Kanilai Family Farms Tallinding 16.07 hectares
K178/12 Yahya Jammeh Tujereng 38.17 hectares
K179/12 Yahya Jammeh Sifoe 38.17 hectares
K180/12 Yahya Jammeh Tanji 34.73 hectares
K181/12 Kanilai Family Farms Cape Point 11.90 hectares
K215/13 Kanilai Family Farms Brufut Area 7.65 hectares
K216/13 Kanilai Family Farms Brufut Area 11.57 hectares
K217/13 Kanilai Family Farms Hawba, Sanyang Area 42.92 hectares
K293/13 Kanilai Family Farms Kajabang Area, Gunjur 52.60 hectares
K370/15 Yahya Jammeh Kartong Touray 10.60 hectares
K371/15 Yahya Jammeh Sambuya Madikuly 34.05 hectares
K372/15 Yahya Jammeh Gunjur Madina Salam 34.70 hectares
K373/15 Yahya Jammeh Gunjur Madina Salam 35.64 hectares
K374/15 Yahya Jammeh Sifoe Garden Extension 192.57
hectares
K375/15 Yahya Jammeh Kartong Folonko Farm 277.57 hectares
K376/15 Yahya Jammeh Darsilameh Farm, K. Central 246.82
hectares
K377/15 Yahya Jammeh Kartong Jabaring 12.35 hectares
K378/15 Yahya Jammeh Brufut Town 11.84 hectares
K379/15 Yahya Jammeh Sifoe Village 452.83 hectares
K380/15 Yahya Jammeh Brufut Village 7.76 hectares
******OK**Bank Accounts Controlled by Yahya Jammeh
Account Name Bank
1. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank (savings)
2. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank (savings)
3. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank (current)
4. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank (dollar)
5. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank (current)
6. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank (dollar)
7. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank (Euro)
8. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank (Pound)
Projects and School Accounts Operated and Controlled by the Former President
Account Name Bank
1. Kanilai Institute of Technology Trust Bank
2. MRI Presidential Project Trust Bank
3. National Security Project Trust Bank
4. National Security Project Trust Bank
Tax and Revenue Account Linked and Controlled by Former President
Account Name Bank
1. Tax Recovery Account Trust Bank
2. PAC PEC Task Force Trust Bank
3. PAC PEC Tax Force Trust Bank
4. Gambia Revenue Recovery Account Guarantee Trust Bank
5. Alhamdullilah Petrol And Mineral (APAM) Co Ltd Guarantee Trust Bank
6. Alhamdullilah Petrol And Mineral (APAM) Co Ltd Guarantee Trust Bank
Foundation Accounts and Other Charity Accounts Linked And Controlled by
Former President
1. Jammeh Foundation For Peace Trust Bank
2. Operation Save the Children Trust Bank
3. President Empowerment of Girls Education Trust Bank
4. Hospital for Treatment of HIV and Asthma Trust Bank
5. Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic Trust Bank
6. President’s Women Empowerment Trust Bank
7. Hospital for Treatment of HIV/Aids
8. President’s Treatment Programme Trust Bank
Dollar Acounts Name Bank
1. Treatment of HIV/Aids Asthma and Diabetics.
President Empowerment of Girls Education Trust Bank
2. Dr Alh Yahya Jammeh Foundation Trust Bank
3. Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank
4. Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank
Dalasi Accounts Name Bank
1. Operation Save the Children Foundation Guarantee Trust Bank
2. Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung (savings sub 1) Guarantee Trust Bank
3. PEGEP Guarantee Trust Bank
4. Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung Guarantee Trust Bank
5. JFP Staff Welfare Association Guarantee Trust Bank
6. Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung (savings) Guarantee Trust Bank
7. President Jammeh Foundation for Peace (savings) Guarantee Trust Bank
8. President Jammeh Foundation for Peace Guarantee Trust Bank
9. JFP& PEGEP Operation Guarantee Trust Bank
10. JFP Staff Welfare Association (savings) Guarantee Trust Bank
Dollar Account with Guarantee Trust Bank
1. Operation Save the Children Foundation
2. President Jammeh Foundation for Peace
3. JFP & PEGEP Operations
4. JFP & PEGEP Operation
Dalasi Accounts with Skye Bank
1. President Yahya Jammeh Foundation
2. President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Al Walli
3. President Yahya Jammeh Foundation
Kanilai Family Farms Accounts with Trust Bank
1. Kanilai Family Farms
2. Kanilai Family Farms (Abbatoir)
3. Kanilai Family Farms
4. Kanilai Family Farms (Cement)
5. Kanilai Family Farms (Garage)
6. Kanilai Family Farms (Farato/Kanilai)
7. Kanilai Family Farms (GLMA)
8. Kanilai Family Farms
9. Kanilai Family Farms (Sugar Book)
10. Kanilai Family Farms (Abbatoir)
11. Kanilai Family Farms (Workshop)
12. KGI International (General Merchandise)
13. Kanilai Family Farms (Logistics)
14. Kanilai Family Farms (Butchery)
15. Kanilai Family Farms (Bakery)
16. Kanilai Family Farms
17. Kanilai Family Farms (Abbatoir)
18. Kanilai Fashion Shop
19. Kanilai Family Farms
20. Kanilai International Festival/ Tribute to Michael Jackson
21. Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic
Dollar Account: KGI International (Main) Trust Bank
Euro Account: Kanilai Group International (Main) Trust Bank
Dalasi Account with Guarantee Trust Bank
1. Kanilai Family Farms (Ram Sales)
2. KGI International
Dollar Account with Guarantee Trust Bank
1. KGI International
Account with Zenith Bank
1. KGI International
2. KGI International Ops
3. KGI KR Account
4. KGI International (Futurelec)
5. KGI International (Japanese Rice)
6. KGI Japanese Rice
7. KGI Boutique Account
8. KGI Boutique Account
9. KGI Meat Processing Plant
Dollar Accounts Related to the Former President
1. KGI International (Futurelec) Zenith Bank
2. Kanilai Group Investment FBN
3. Kanilai Group Investment FBN
3. Kanilai Group Investment FBN
4. Kanilai Group Investment FBN
Political Accounts with Trust Bank
1. APRC Travel Account
2. July 22 Book Account
3. July 22 Anniversary Celebration
4. APRC Fundraising Committee
5. Mobilisation Account
6. APRC Fundraising Committee
7. APRC Youth Account
8 APRC Mobilisation Dollar Account
Company Name Shareholders
1. Kanilai Worni Family Farms Ltd
Yahya Jammeh 99%
Ansumana Jammeh 10% [sic] 2. KGI International Company Ltd
Zineb Yahya Jammeh
Kanilai Worni Farms
3. Royal Africa Capital Holding Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 10%
Ebrahim Sanyang 10%
4. Africada Financial Services &
Bureau de Change Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 30%
Ebrahim Sanyang 70%
5. Africada Micro-Finance Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 10%
Ebrahim Sanyang 90 %
6. Africada Airways
Ansumana Jammeh 10%
Ebrahim Sanyang 90%
7. Kora Media Corporation Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 10%
Ebrahim Sanyang 90%
8. Atlantic Pelican Company Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 30%
Ebrahim Sanyang 70%
9. Palm Grove Africa Dev’t Corp. Ltd
Ansumana 10%
Ebrahim Sanyang 90%
10. Patriot Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 75%
ML Bah 10%
Sanna Bah 10%
Ebrima Ceesay 5%
11. Mineral Co. of The Gambia Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 500shr
Anthony BM Panneta 500shr
12. Royal Africa Securities Brokerage Co Ltd
Ansumana Jammeh 10%
Ebrahim Sanyang 90%
13. West Africa Resource Development
& Marketing Corporation Lt
Ansumana Jammeh 10
Dr Kenneth Jackson 80%
14. Africada Insurance Company
Royal Africa Capital
Holding 99%
Biran N Bah 1% ***OK***
Ok are you convinced now you were supporting sycophant? If not you need some help and prayers.
Story filed by Demba Baldeh.. Associate editor.. for comments and or rejoinder email gainakoradio@gmail.com