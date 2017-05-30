If you ever Supported Yahya Jammeh, here is evidence that you supported an unpatriotic Sycophant

He attracted many Gambians young and old because of his anti-Western rhetoric. His false Pan African advocacy and disdain for Western values and elitism. For 22 years his mantra was about Africa not being recolonized again, anti corruption, Democracy, freedom of expression and hate for equal political, economic and social level playing field. He hated to see his own people progress and live happy. He was known for going after his own closest aides for showing any sign of living a decent or happy life. He held everyone accountable and said do as I said and not as I do… He jailed almost every citizen who ever dare serve him with loyalty. He was a master in deception and pitching his own people against each other. That was his survival mechanism and whoever got to him first with information was the winner.

What many of Jammeh supporters either failed to understand or simply were in denial was his sycophancy and mental instability. Behind the scenes they knew he only cared about himself but for some reason they continue to stick with him dead or alive, job or without job. He humiliated them one after the other by sending them to jail and making them believe that they were the bad ones, that they were unpatriotic and corrupt. Every time he jailed one of them, the rest will bend their heads and nod to him as a master that he did the right thing. In the end, they were all terrified not knowing if they will return to work or not. Many were killed while serving him, yet for some unexplained reason they still were hungry for his loyalty. He had a magnet that attracted them like flies. Gradually though some started escaping and running away for their lives. Few joined the Diaspora activists and they become a bigger threat to him revealing everything they knew about him.

What is most amazing though is that some still believe in the Jammeh message, even though he was the most corrupt, the most wicked and the most unpatriotic Gambian they probably have ever seen. Now if they were in denial that Jammeh was in fact a sycophant, a mentally derailed individual and most importantly the most greedy African they would ever come to know… Here is evidence of what many Gambians were fighting Jammeh on. He seized power to restore government accountability, he was elected subsequently to represent the Gambian people, to protect our collective interest. He was to promote our welfare, security and safety. He was the president of which his duty was to be fair, to be honest and to rule the country with honesty, integrity and accountability. He instead claimed to own the country and yes he madly thought he definitely owned the country. That is the only rationale that explains why he opened over 88 accounts in all sorts of names. He seized 131 major properties across every corner of the country and put his name on them… Jammeh was, has been and will be the most openly corrupt President Africa has ever seen. Here are a list of his properties and bank accounts supposedly a fraction of what he has taken away from the Gambian people… This doesn’t include his numerous businesses, properties and international bank accounts offshore… Now tell us that you still love this man with a straight face… Please hold on tight as you read through this list… Welcome to an African leader’s mentality…

LANDS OWNED BY YAHYA JAMMEH******

Serial Reg_No Location

1. P18/2003 Santangba Foni

2. P19/2003 Kanilai

3. P11/2007 Barra

4. P30/2007 Ndemban, Foni Brefet

5. P31/2007 Nyagit

6. P12/2008 Barra

7. P12/2008 Essau

8. P15/2008 Mayamba

9. P14/2008 Essau

10. P16/2008 Essau

11. P17/2008 Bangali

12. P18/2008 Sami

13. P19/2008 Essau

14. P20/2008 Barra

15. P25/2008 Elephant Island, Jassong Village

16. P26/2008 Dog Island, Sitanunku

17. P29/2008 Essau

18. P44/2008 Barra, Jinack Island

19. P1/2009 Janjangbureh

20. P2/2009 Ballanghar

21. P3/2009 Kaur

22. P4/2009 Ballanghar

23. P25/2009 Essau

24. P9/2010 Kanuma Jinack

25. P27/2010 Duwasu

26. P9/2013 Basse

27. P10/2013 Sotuma

28. P11/2013 Basse Santosu

29. P17/2013 Kaur, Lower Saloum

30. P22/2013 Balangfor, Foni Bintang

31. P23/2013 Balangfor, Foni Bintang

32. P24/2013 Chamen

33. P25/2013 Kampasa, Foni

34. P31/2013 Kallimu, Foni

35. P32/2013 Bujinga, Foni

36. P14/2014 Barra, Jinack Island

37. P30/2014 Bana Tenda, Jimara

38. P31/2014 Jarga Jarreh, Sandu

39. P32/2014 Changally, Sandu

40. P33/2014 Fatoto

41. P34/2014 Basse Santosu & Dampha Kunda

42. P35/2014 Pasamas, Wulli East

43. P42/2014 Bana Tenda, Jimara

44. P8/2015 Wassu, Niani

45. P9/2015 Pallang Mandinka

46. P10/2015 Pallang Mandinka

47. P11/2015 Ballanghar Kerr Ndare

48. P12/2015 Kuntaur Fula Kunda

49. P13/2015 Batihai Saloum

50. P14/2015 Pacharr Lower Fulladu

51. P15/2015 Kundang, Niani

52. P16/2015 Dankunku, Niamina

53. P17/2015 Kerr Isab, Lower Saloum

54. P18/2015 Sinchu Jennung, Niani

55. P31/2015 Dankunku, Niamina

56. P32/2015 Dankunku, Niamina

57. P33/2015 Dankunku, Niamina

58. P34/2015 Elephant Island, Jarra East

59. P35/2015 Jareng, Niamina East

60. P36/2015 Sapu, Lower Fulladu

61. P37/2015 Janjangbureh

62. P44/2015 Sitafarm, Foni Bintang

63. P45/2015 Katakore, Foni Bintang

64. P46/2015 […] Lalo Island, Foni Bintang

65. P47/2015 Bantending Kayara Farm, Bintang

66. P48/2015 Kiang Park, Gissay Manduar

67. P49/2015 Bantang Jifonni & Kalang Farm, Bondali

68. P68/2015 Kaw Kaw Island, Foni Bintang

69. P51/2015 Bintang Lewoto

70. P52/2015 Bintang Island

71. P53/2015 Dobong, Kanfenda

72. P54/2015 Burock, Foni Kansala

73. P55/2015 Ngiffi Farm, Foni Kansala

74. P56/2015 Kanilai Cashew Garden, Kansala

75. P57/2015 Kanilai Noné Garden

76. P58/2015 Kanilai Animal Park

77. P59/2015 Bunuborr Park, Foni Kansala

78. P60/2015 Burong Babtasu-Santangba

79. P61/2015 Kayaborr, Jifonni

80. P62/2015 Alla Kunda Park, Foni Bondali

81. P63/2015 Kasel Kunda Farm, Upper Fulladu

82. P64/2015 Sankulay Kunda Farm

83. P65/2015 Ngoben Fula Kunda Farm

84. P66/2015 Kanilai Cashew Garden

85. P67/2015 Tintiba Farm, Kansala

86. P68/2015 Kanilai Airport Park

87. P69/2015 Dobong Residence, Foni Kansala

88. P70/2015 Bujinga Farm, Kansala

89. P71/2015 Santangba Park, Kansala

90. P72/2015 Bulangorr Island, Bintang

91. P73/2015 Bulangorr Lewoto

92. P74/2015 Bulangorr Island

93. P75/2015 Jomo Kunda & Jonter farm, Kansala

94. PK145/1987 805/2014 Vol 77 KD Kanilai Family Farms Ltd

95. 882/2014 Vol 77 KD 133/2009 Kanilai Group Int’l Ltd

96. 295/2015 Vol 78 CD 60 Hagan Street, Banjul, KFF LTD

97. 324/2015 Vol 78 KD K235/1981 KFF

98. K318/2008 Tanji, Kombo South

99. K67/2009 Mile 7, Bakau

100. K68/2009 Brufut

101. K353/2009 Fajara, Booster Station

102. K354/2009 Kololi

103. K355/2009 Kotu Point

104. K356/2009 Busumbala

105. K398/2010 Coastal Layout

106. K399/2010 New Yundum

107. K400/2010 New Yundum