EU Gambia signed €225 Million Euros Economic Package to the New Government

The European Union today signed €75 Million Euros immediate economic package to the new government of the Gambia. The EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica disclosed that a package totaling €225 Million has been eyed for economic development in the Gambia. €75 million of that package is to be disbursed immediate to be followed by €150 Million at a later date.

The economic package according the commission is designed for major and micro-economic development projects to help Gambia regain its lost economic glory. Most of the aid will be used towards developing the port of Banjul, feeder roads, agriculture, education and national security among other projects. This EU aid came at an opportune time when the Gambia needed it the most after a historic change of government through the ballot box in December.

Speaking at the signing in ceremony the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ousainou Darboe welcome the EU delegation and thank them immensely for their rescue package to the Gambia. Mr. Darboe speaking on behalf of the President said the Gambia government will live up to its international obligations and will continue to strengthen its partnership with Gambia’s development partners. He stated that after two decades of isolation from the international community Gambia is back to its traditional working relationship with its development partners.

President Barrow on his part also thank the EU delegation and welcome the timely economic package to the Gambia. He said after 22 years of dictatorship Gambia was down to two months in imports of food and other commodities. He pledge to put the economic package into good use and to ensure that good governance, youths employment and education are given priority in this package. The EU commissioner thanks the Gambian people for exercising maturity during the recently disputed elections by avoiding any form of violence. He hailed the regional body ECOWAS and other partners for finding a peaceful end to the stand off. He described the situation as “a sign of Africa addressing its own political problems peacefully”

Story filed by Demba Baldeh Associate Editor