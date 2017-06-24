The epiphany of New Gambia which was imprinted upon us this week

We can agree most pundits will say it was a great week for the Barrow Administration from the official commissioning of ferry Kunta Kinteh where President Barrow gave a big, thoughtful speech about serious things juxtaposed with his cool and collected personality all came together in his speech on the deck of Kunta Kinteh. It was no coincidence that I thought the President found his voice and it was a solid speech on many levels. The President used his notes, but he spoke freely and improvised from time to time. The result was very human and very powerful.

The welcoming of Honorable Mama Kanteh leader of GDC at the President’s office was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. For 22 years we haven’t seen the former President extend the olive branch of the executive to opposition leaders what a change? I will say Honorable Mama Kanteh showed some real statesmanship when he articulated the need for all Gambians to come together. He also elaborated the need for citizens to answer calls to duty rather than relying on government to solve all their problems. His statement was reconciliatory and a broader appeal to bring the nation together.

President’s decision to shakeup the police force was welcoming news across the board. The New IGP Landing Kinteh is a true professional and will bring the necessary reforms needing in our police force. Farewell to former IGP Yankuba Sonko in his reassignment to foreign services, you were at helm of our police force when our country went through major transformation stage (Gambiahasdecided) thank you for maintaining peace during the impasse. Gambians were briefed the selection of 15 members on the think Tank committee tasked to layout a framework of initiatives the transition government will implement.

Another hallmark of Barrow administration was in full display when the press briefing lead by Demba.D.A. Jawo Minister of Information and Amie Bojang-Sissoho Director of press took place yesterday. The press briefing brought Gambia’s political sincerity of conscience and sensibility. Amie Bojang-Sissoho rolled out her brief impetuously in a current of eloquence; she was poised, confident and genuine. The brief has a good structure and the content was absolutely on point at all levels. The exigence was clear and the timing was perfect. She speaks clearly, confidently and professionally, just as press secretary’s will do.

In conclusion, it is clear that President Adama Barrow’s objective is to gather Gambians’ support and trust by using many effective leadership tools. In doing so, he has asked members of his cabinet to declare their assets. A distinct difference from previous administration. What the President is doing is assuring the country his administration will not do business as usual. Overall, what the Barrow Administration shows this week are those values upon which our success depends, hard work, honesty, courage, tolerance and patriotism. We all know these words are old but they are true and present in our daily lives. If we as a country collectively uphold these values which have been quiet force of progress throughout history, we must continue to demand the return of these values at our institutions. The core foundation of our new found democracy beginning to take shape, Mr. President you have a very good week, keep charging, keep being the grizzly bear, keep getting at it Insha’Allah together we will get there one day. Jummah Mubarak.

Alaa Baraka

Br. Sariang Marong, Vancouver, Washington, USA.