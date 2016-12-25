“We Should Embrace Each Other; We Should Embrace Our Differences” Says Rev. Charles King on Christmas Eve.

By Yero Jallow

During an interview with Gainako on the eve of Christmas, Gambia’s Rev Father, Charles Emmanuel King, residing in Pennsylvania (USA) said, “We Should embrace each other; we should embrace our differences. Our differences make us unique and they should bind us together, and not divide us. We should be all our brothers’ keepers.” To Rev. King, Christmas is exciting, a moment of joy, time to share gifts, which is characteristic of the festival.

The Reverend added that the significance of Christmas has to do with the celebration of the birth of Jesus (Isa, son of Mary – PBUH), who upon being brought to the world as a “savior” to humanity came with a message of “salaam” (peace), something deeply rooted in Abrahaemic religions. Further arguing, Rev. King said there is no need for religious intolerance. Rev. King emphasized the need to remember the many without food, family, and shelter during such joyous moments, “We should reach out to those without family and food,” he added.

In review of Gambia’s political situation, Rev. King gave a warm tribute to Father Edu Gomez, who on a televised GRTS sermon courageously demystified Jammeh’s pronouncement of the Gambia as an Islamic State, “Gambia Kang-kiling,” the aftermath of which saw an awakening that faded fear away from the minds of the oppressed Gambians in open space. Rev. King said many should not forget that Christianity contributed a lot; one area is western education in the Gambia to which there are many beneficiaries.

On his last words to his followers, to all Christians, and to the rest of the world, Rev. King said, “Gambians are notorious for their religious tolerance,” and that we should not allow any division based on tribe, politics, religion, and other differences. “I wish you and all a joyous Christmas celebration,” Rev. King concluded.

The truth be told, Francis Edward Small, one pioneer of our independence and democracy must be touched in his grave over the newest developments in the Gambia which is supposed to be a secular country where people should worship their religion of choice freely without interference. Thank God and mightiness, the new freedom in the Gambia, comes with a package of religious tolerance, said Coalition Leader Barrow in a radio interview on Gainako in early December 2016.

