Disgrace Deputy Gambian Ambassador to the UN Samsudeen Sarr Fired

Gambia’s deputy Ambassador to the UN Sansudeen Sarr who violated his diplomatic mission to defend Gambia’s former brutal tyrant has been fired from his job. Mr. Sarr who did not hide his love for the brutal dictator Yahya Jammeh after years of calling him all kinds of names and even wrote a book about Jammeh’s illegal overthrow of the former regime in 1994, made an embarrassing u-turn and reconciled with Jammeh. Mr. Sarr who allegedly was looking for a job arranged to confess lying about President Jammeh in his book, knelt before him and apologized profusely to regain the respect of the dictator.

Sarr’s move to reconcile and became Jammeh’s biggest advocate on his gross human rights violations stripped him off any dignity that was left of him. He became a laughing stock and a disgrace to the Gambian nation and in the eyes of the International community. Sarr is a disgraced former army commander who was arrested by Jammeh and the military junta in 1994 and was jailed for over two years. He allegedly faked mental illness while in Mile II prison so as to receive the sympathy of his jailers and possibly secure early release.

After his release from Jail Sarr migrated to the United States and became a fierce critic of the military regime in Banjul. He was one time alleged to have said he was prepared to organize a possible military campaign against Gambia’s former Dictator Yahya Jammeh. Sam became a frequent contributor to some online papers and radio programs condemning Jammeh and his dictatorship in Gambia. During the same period Sam had bitter dispute with his former colleagues on the way he narrated his story about Jammeh’s illegal coup in his book.

After years of silence and probably nostalgic and looking for work to sustain his life, Sam took an embarrassing decision to bend backwards and apologize to Jammeh. In fact Yahya Jammeh had called Samsudeen “a serial liar” who was only out with his stories to gain asylum in the United States. He was granted Asylum in the US where he struggled to find a decent job to sustain his family. So when Sam decided he wanted to reconcile with Jammeh, it allegedly came as a big surprise to his family and friends. Sam however was tired of the long struggle against Jammeh and therefore he decided to swallow all his pride and beg Jammeh for forgiveness. He was rewarded with an appointment to the UN as Gambia’s deputy Ambassador. For Sam, this was more than enough for him to mortgage his reputation and entire life to defending a dying regime which everybody saw crumbling in shame.

Samsudeen Sarr’s reconciliation with Jammeh and his unflinching efforts to become the bad cop for the brutal dictator wasn’t necessarily unusual. What was surprising to many Gambians including diplomats at the UN and other corners was Sam’s willingness to bend so low as a diplomat and former military commander to advocate for violence against innocent Gambian citizens out to exercise their democratic rights. He was caught on tape calling for shooting of protesters in the Gambia... Sam wrote several other articles supporting the use of violence against Gambian dissidents and opponents of the government. He was almost drunk on defending Jammeh and his regime just to maintain his position at the UN. He went back to Gambia to campaign for Yahya Jammeh leading to the December 1st elections where his boss and his party were defeated by an opposition coalition.

After Jammeh initially conceded the December elections and later refused to leave office, Samsudeen became the biggest mouth piece for Jammeh. He was seen on networks to defend Jammeh’s refusal to concede the elections. Sam never believed that there was any force capable of removing Jammeh. After several Gambian diplomats including Sam’s own boss at the United Nations wrote to Jammeh and asked him to handover power peacefully, Sam saw another opportunity to boost his stocks in Jammeh’s government. He allegedly wrote a letter to all UN representatives explaining Jammeh’s refusal to relinquish power to Adama Barrow and the coalition. Sam tried to assure Jammeh and diplomatic missions that the situation was under control. His letter was leaked to Gainako which became a huge embarrassment to Sam and the Jammeh regime. He denied writing the letter and went on a rampage against the Gainako and the Gambian diaspora activists. Samsudeen Sarr’s efforts to put everything he has ever worked for on the line to defend a brutal dictator he called a monster was a sad and embarrassing reality. He did not only witness Jammeh being booted out of power, but Sam now lost his job and everything. It is always sad to see an elderly person like Samsudeen who could have retired in dignity stoop so low for a dictator like Jammeh. Jammeh is now gone with his stolen resources and Sam is left with nothing – not even his dignity!