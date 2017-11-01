The commission constitutes Real Hope

It is noted that the sitting of the Inquiry has been extended as the scope of the fact-finding expanded. This opens an opportunity for the Future of The Gambia as the Plotting and Flow of the systematic looting unravels. In all the public postings, the Commission INVITES the PUBLIC to assist with Valid info and such information will be kept in Confidence.

This is now the time to Clean Up the Mess. A time for parties that know the Where – What – When – How and Why to come forward without FEAR. All that Freedom is supposed to mean is centered on NO FEAR. Let that ring in your minds and cause you to participate. You voted to change the situation and then did What? Did you believe that was all that was required of you? Think clearly now – let there be no repeat of the past in your lifetime and the future for your children; vote again with your voice!

Here may be a help:

The A.M.R.C. just published a notice of parties that have Collateral in the form of properties deposited and those parties are requested to report.

Item 3: Malick Mboge D58,032,093.34 – M. A. Trading Ltd.

Item 17: EXCEL GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED Jojo Mboge 10 Jacob Mahoney Court Cape Point – D2,626,084.52

Item 12: Ciama Sea Food Jojo Mboge 10 Jacob Mahoney Court Cape Point – D5,639,215.53

INTERIM ORDER :

Item 23: MA TRADING LIMITED, 15A JACOB MAHONEY COURT, CAPE POINT BAKAU, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY.

(IS IT POSSIBLE THAT A.M.R.C. ITEM (3) AND ITEM (23) ARE RELATED AND MBOGE IS MISSING FROM THE ENQUIRY BOARD?)

Item 26: EXCEL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY ROAD, GAM WATER OFFICE, GACEM ROAD, KANIFING MUNICIPALITY

(IS IT POSSIBLE THAT A.M.R.C. ITEM (17) AND ITEM (26) ARE RELATED AND MBOGE IS MISSING FROM THE ENQUIRY BOARD? AFTER ALL WAS IT NOT JJ MBOGE THAT VOLUNTEERED TO ((CONSTUCT THE REFURBISHMENT THE RVH – FREE)), WHAT?

In fact, it appears the building at Mahoney Court has Disappeared – been leveled with only a bit of rubbish remaining. What Asset for AMRC to claim? Time may tell but so can those that KNOW and can. Mr. Toni claimed there were (119) Ocean Containers shipped from the Black Sand mining site.

This Author used to sit at the Traffic Light junction with the taxi boys and coffee vendor. Most nights by 1:00 AM at least (6) containers thundered by down to the Ports. So that would only encompass some (20) days.

A simple check of the port records and shipping line records will reveal a Greater Glory and perhaps force a report on the Per Ton invoice amount of material sold to the buyer/s. Where has that money gone? Perhaps paid into one of the Offshore accounts now Frozen.

At Cape Point there remains as part of the hotel group Westwood WW1 – WW2 and WW3 Vanity Plates. A license was used to solicit USD3,000.00 per container of Keno wood Logs and thousands of containers went off to China. Many were loaded at the airport facility. Any weekday morning WW1 to WW3 rushed up to ECO Bank or others to deposit the then required Only US Dollar payment.

What share of this amount belongs to the Public.

MORE TO FOLLOW..

The Author