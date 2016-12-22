Building The New Gambia:  The Africa Bar Association: A Bunch of Cancerous and Dishonesty Criminals

By Madi Jorbateh

The African Bar Association is the most corrupt, unethical and criminal organization the world has ever seen in the history of bar associations. This is because the Africa Bar Association, without shame or remorse went to visit the Gambian Tyrant Yaya Jammeh today December 21 to lend him their unfettered support in his unconstitutional and treasonable act of annulling the December 1 presidential election in the Gambia. The members of the Association led by their President Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo of Nigeria disgracefully gave their support to a disgraced tyrant on the basis of colonial locker room talk without any iota of substance or truth. The legal fraternity in Africa has indeed never been disappointed and disrespected and ridiculed as by the actions of this criminal group today.

What is the purpose of their meeting with Yaya Jammeh? How much money has Yaya Jammeh promised them such that they will shameless flout the sacred values and standards of the legal discipline and justice? If indeed these scumbags are true lawyers who represent Africa, how could they have gone to see a president of a country without the local bar association of that country? Certainly they are not like our glorious sons and daughters in the Gambia Bar Association who stood by the tenets of their profession to defend justice and legality. Yet the Africa Bar Association, without shame ignored their learned colleagues of the Gambia only to deliberately trample upon justice and dismantle legality with impunity in favour of an unjust and illegal president. Have they not seen the enlightened statement of the Gambia Bar Association calling on the dictator to respect the verdict of the Gambian people and step down? Have they not seen the statement of the Pan-African Lawyers Union urging Yaya Jammeh to step down? Have they not seen the report of the International Bar Association on the Gambia glaringly showing the lack of independence and political interference in the Gambian Judiciary? Yet the so-called Africa Bar Association decided to ignore the stark reality in the Gambia for their own selfish interest. What authority and role does the Africa Bar Association have to engage in Gambia’s election issues when all Gambians and the international community have declared the election free and fair and called on Yaya Jammeh to step down?

The stories that Yaya Jammeh is concocting about the death of APRC thug Alieu Njie for which Ousainou Darboe and UDP members were illegally charged only to be acquitted and discharged is nothing but a fabrication intended to confuse and divert attention from his election defeat. If Yaya Jammeh cares about the lives of Gambians, did he forget about Deyda Hydara, the students of April 10 and 11, Koro Ceesay, Solo Sandeng, Solo Kuruma and Chief Manneh and the many Gambians who have been summarily executed? Where are the bodies of the nine Mile 2 inmates clandestinely murdered in 2012? If Yaya Jammeh truly believes in Allah as he hypocritically claims, can he honestly speak about the tens of Gambians who died while arrested by criminal security agents under his command? Indeed the world has seen many dictators and many are yet to come, but none has the world seen yet like Yaya Jammeh! He has distinguished himself for his capacity to engage in obnoxious fabrications, ungodly hypocrisy and satanic attitudes.

The tasteless stories Yaya Jammeh is fabricating about the election are nothing but a bunch of thrash. All Gambians including Yaya Jammeh and his shameless Cabinet members know that his stories are not only false but are also stunningly childish. Why would these Cabinet members insult and degrade themselves to listen to such hogwash? How could these men and women stand against the genuine interests and aspirations of their own people in favour of a man whose corruption and acts of atrocities against their own people is unparalleled in post-independence Africa? How can people who consider themselves educated and experienced disrespect and dishonor themselves by association themselves with a man called Yaya Jammeh? When will they resign and join their people?

Let Yaya Jammeh and his Cabinet and the Corrupt Africa Bar Association know that this election is irreversible and Yaya Jammeh will step down. He has absolutely no power and he cannot do anything because the people of the Gambia, the real owners of the power he has seized have decided to take back our power. with the Africa Bar Association Members because they are a corrupted party. They have threatened national security and should be considered as a threat to the peace and stability of the Gambia. If these people can ignore the whole world, and ignore the values of justice and law, and the reality in the Gambia to disgracefully lend their support to a dictator who has been shunned and condemned by the whole world, it will therefore be a great disservice to the Gambia for Adama Barrow to meet with this people. By meeting this people means Adama Barrow would be lending credence to the infantile, unconstitutional and unpatriotic statements and actions of Yaya Jammeh for which I will never ever forgive Adama Barrow. The Africa Bar Association has lost all credibility and they must not be entertained by any decent African. How could a group of such supposed standing and prestige enter a situation and immediately lend their support to one party immediately who in fact is nothing other than a celebrated tyrant who has trampled upon justice and harassed judges as he blatantly damaged the judiciary of his country. The Africa Bar Association is indeed the scum of all lawyers.

I wish to call on the Gambia Bar Association to engage with all relevant stakeholders in Africa and beyond to expose the corruption and criminality of the discredited Africa Bar Association. Their meeting with Yaya Jammeh is a direct affront to the sanctity and dignity of the legal fraternity, which must not be left unaddressed. All efforts must be made to bring this people to justice. All lawyers must feel outraged and ashamed that such a community that represents them could stoop so low as to hobnob with a brutal tyrant who has championed himself as the greatest violator and threat to an independent judiciary and justice delivery in the history of the Gambia.

I call on all Gambians and Africans to visit the website (http://www.afribar.org/) of the Africa Bar Association and seek their information on Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter (both individual members and the association) to put it to them in no uncertain terms that they are a bunch of hoodlums and armed robbers. They are a betrayal to the legal fraternity and above all they are a cancer to Africa and they should be ashamed of themselves to represent the African legal community.

Shame on the Africa Bar Association!