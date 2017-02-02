Breaking: Gambia’s Notorious NIA Director under Yahya Jammeh Yankuba Badjie Sacked!

Gambia’s most brutal and notorious Director of the default National Intelligence Authority (NIA) under Yahya Jammeh has reportedly been fired by the New Administration in Gambia. Yankuba Badjie ran the most brutal and notorious intelligence agency which carried out and witnessed the arbitrary arrest, kidnappings, torture, killings and raped of Gambian citizens. The brutal agency which consists of mostly ill trained and half educated men were the torture machine used by Gambia’s dictator Yahya Jammeh to inflict fear and harm to citizens of this small West African nation.

Yankuba Badjie a secondary school education drop out who could not even speak proper English or write correct gramma was picked by Yahya Jammeh to head the notorious agency because of his tribal decent and willingness to serve the dictator in Banjul. Since he took over the agency Gambians witnessed the most brutal torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of innocent citizens. Yankuba led the NIA to arrest public officials, political opponents and members of the security apparatus. He personally allegedly commanded his agents, got them intoxicated and wear masked clothes to torture and rape female detainees.

Mr. Badjie was almost a no show during the election impasse when the former Dictator refused to hand over power after he was defeated in the December 1st polls. He was temporary retained by the New Administration purportedly to get more information on the level of crimes Yankuba and his team committed. It was reported he was planning to run away from the country to escape any possible prosecution for his crimes. He reportedly own a home in Mburr Senegal where he transported his wife and kids during the impasse in Banjul.

Yankuba and his notorious NIA agents tortured UDP’S Solo Sandeng and Solo Nkrumah to dead. The late Sandeng was reportedly beaten with metal rods until he fainted. Solo was arrested along with several UDP members who were equally tortured and the women allegedly raped. Eye witness testimonies from Fatoumata Jawara, Nogoi Njai who were arrested with Solo Sandeng reported seeing the NIA Director and his men ordering them to be stripped nicked and beaten. Their testimonies were presented to court during politically orchestrated trials which send the entire UDP executive to jail for 3 years.

Mr. Badjie is well-known among his colleagues and subordinates as a ruthless person who would do anything to please his former boss. He is reported to have ordered the arrest and detention of two Gambian US citizens Ebou Jobe and Alhagie Ceesay who were vacationing in Gambia. The duo are reported to have been close friends of Yankuba who may have seen some money with Alhagie and Ebou which may have led to his orchestrated disappearance and possible killing. Yankuba’s firing could not have come out any sooner as many Gambians in the struggle against Jammeh knew first hand of his brutality and criminal behavior against innocent citizens. Many people are calling for his arrest and prosecution against crimes he committed. The NIA has since been renamed State Intelligence Services (SIS) and a new Director Musa Dibba has been appointed to replace Yankuba Badjie.

Report filed by Demba Baldeh