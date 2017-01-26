Breaking: Former Interior Minister Ousman Sonko Arrested in Switzerland

Former Interior minister in the Jammeh administration Ousman Sonko was today arrested by Switzerland authorities for illegally entering the country. Mr. Sonko fled to Sweden in September 2016 when he fell apart with Gambia’s worst dictator Yahya Jammeh. Ousman Sonko is accused of overseeing brutal human rights violation and committing heinous crimes during his ten years tenure as minister of interior.

In September 2016 Mr. Sonko fled the Gambia in fear of facing the same brutality that he has carried out and witnessed during the Jammeh administration. He landed in Sweden where his asylum application was rejected on technical grounds his first of entry was not Sweden. He was then send back to Spain which was his first point of entry in Europe. Not too comfortable in Spain Mr. Sonko remained silenced until his former boss was defeated in the December elections. Sonko like his boss now in exile has been looking for a more comfortable place to seek asylum and protection. He reportedly entered Switzerland illegally and was arrested by Swiss authorities.

The arrest of Mr. Sonko has been confirmed by Swiss prosecution who reported that Ousman is currently being interrogated for alleged crimes committed in the Gambia. According to trial International Mr. Sonko is likely for face charges of crimes he allegedly committed during the Jammeh regime. Mr. Sonko while an interior minister was a central figure for carrying out Jammeh’s brutal crimes against Gambian citizens. He is alleged to have been personally involved in the assasination of Gambia’s seasoned Journalist Deyda Hydara who was assassinated for opposing the dictatorial regime of Yahya Jammeh. Mr. Sonko has a first hand knowledge of all the crimes that were committed during the Jammeh regime.