Breaking: Discredited Gambian Diplomat Samsudeen Sarr caught lying for Jammeh again

Samsudeen Sarr Author of leaked diplomatic Memo

A Leaked diplomatic memo sent to all UN country representatives in US by Samsudeen Sarr on behalf of Gambia’s embattled and defeated dictator Yaya Jammeh tried to convince the International community of Jammeh’s legitimate challenge of the election results. The letter detailed Jammeh’s false claims that the December 1st elections were rigged against him and the APRC.

The leaked Diplomatic memo sent to all UN foreign representatives came amid diplomatic chaos after Eleven Gambian diplomats wrote a joint communique asking the Gambian leader to “respect the will of the Gambian people” and hand over power peacefully. The eleven diplomats included the Gambian Ambassador to the United States former army captain Omar Faye who has been making media rounds denouncing the Gambian leader for rejecting the elections results which he initially conceded.

Mr. Samsudeen Sarr who has been branded as an erratic deputy Gambian mission representative to the UN in New York is alleged to have either written or orchestrated the letter on behalf of Jammeh claiming to have every under control in the diplomatic missions to reassure his leader. Mr. Sarr has been an avid Jammeh apologist since he initially embarrassingly admitted to have lied in a book about Yahya Jammeh and his brutal rule in Gambia since 1994. The now former and outgoing Gambian dictator himself branded Samsudeen Sarr as a “Professional serial liar” before he accepted Sam’s shameful apology in front of the whole world.

Many Gambians now regards the elderly Samsudeen Sarr to be a national embarrassment walking around from one network to another apologizing and trying to make a case for Yahya Jammeh has been known around the world as a psychopathic dictator who has ruled over his people with gross human rights violations for over two decades. Jammeh is now facing a diplomatic and domestic revolt within his own camps including several institutions in the Gambia calling on him to peacefully hand over power. West Africa’s Regional body has threatened to send military to force Jammeh to hand over power to the President-Elect Adama Barrow on January 19th as stipulated in the Gambian constitution. Jammeh annulled the elections and is now constituting a new supreme court to hear his own petition on the election results.

The diplomatic letter as produced below appears to be the last straw on the camel’s back on Jammeh and his desperate diplomat Sam Sarr who has virtually been stripped off his diplomatic position to the UN in New York. Sam’s representation of the Gambia as a diplomatic is quite embarrassing as he was once caught on take calling for peacefully protesters to be shot dead and adding that UDP’s Solo Sandeng who was killed in the hands of the NIA deserved what happened to him. It is a matter of time before Sam loses everything he has lied for to keep Jammeh in power.

As we go to press, unconfirmed reports has it that Yahya Jammeh has allegedly fired his confidential secretary one Ms Wilson with immediate effect. It is not clear whether the firing has anything to do with the leak Memo. It is to be noted that the copy of the letter Gainako received was written to the UN representative of Germany which was copied to other representatives around the world. Below is copies of the letter bearing the real signature of the Gambian leader.