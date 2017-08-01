Basse MP call on government to provide Mobility for NAMS

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The National Assembly member for Basse Hon. Muhammed Maggassey noted that government should prioritize providing mobility vehicles for National Assembly members to avoid struggle to join commercial vehicles. Hon. Magassey made these remarks during the adjournment debate of the National Assembly on Monday 31 July 2017.

Hon.Magassey who is also a member of the Authority of the National Assembly, said that the parliament belongs to the whole country, adding that they as parliamentarians are there to represent the interest of the people. So therefore he said, each and every NAM should be provided with a vehicle to be able to make their work as parliamentarians more easy for them.

“Ministers are given vehicles, drivers and security the day they are appointed and the executive cannot implement their work without the parliament “He underscored. Hon. Maggassey also pointed out the importance of mobility, which he said will help to facilitate their movements in reaching their people in the grass root and also help them facilitate, their work to come to the Assembly and go easily go back home .

The Hon. Member for Basse further underscored the need to use Local languages in the National Assembly. This issue of speaking local languages in the National Assembly was raised by Hon. Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli West.

Hon. Speaker Madam Jack Denton told the Parliament that, Muhammed Magassey is a Committee member of the Authority of the National Assembly, and is very much aware of the ongoing talks with the executive about the provision of mobility for the National Assembly members.

The Session was attended by Over Seer of the Vice President Madam Fatoumatta Tambajang Jallow, Minister of Information, Minister of Fisheries, Minister of Forestry, Minister of Basic and Secondary education.