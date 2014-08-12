Another young Gambian talent died Mysteriously

The death of another young promising Gambian talent has been reported. Mr. Kassi Bondi a young Gambian talent in his late thirties died mysteriously in Dakar Senegal on August 7th, 2014 while on a private visit to Senegal. Bondi who works as a senior manager at the Gambia Public Procurement Authority since 2007 went to Dakar to collect his certification from the Italian Consulate which awards English Accredited certifications for those who completed their studies in Italy. Kassi recently completed his Masters degree studies in Italy where he studied accounting and public finance.

Before moving to the Gambia Public Procurement Authority Kassi worked at the State House under the Newly created energy sector department which was tasked with further running the affairs of the newly potential oil discovery that President Jammeh declared to the nation in late 2006. He reportedly moved from the State House to the GPPA in 2007 where he traveled extensively for training and seminars across the world. He was finally sent to Italy to complete his Masters degree studies. Mr. Bondi was reportedly known for his exceptional talent and dedication to public service according to his coworkers and high school classmates. He audited several government accounts and was said to be a tough auditor.

At the Public Procurement Authority Mr. Bondi was regarded as a very promising talent rapidly climbing up the ranks of Management. He was brilliant and well put together dating back to his days in Gambia High School one of his classmates added emotionally. He was simply gifted and was seen as a great young leader at the GPPA. His boss reportedly pointed him out as the “one running the show” at the GPPA department.

While Mr. Bondi was generally a healthy looking man and very active, he was reportedly suffering from Sickle Cell disease which is a very common disease in Africa. However, he wasn’t visibly sick and was actively working and traveling without hindrance. Many close sources who spoke to our editors alleged that they fear there may have been foul play involved in the untimely death of the young man. One close source insinuated that Bondi had conducted some government account audits which could be damning to the government when released. Another highly confidential source alleged that the late Bondi may have been a target among his peers because of his potential rise to top management. There is no evidence to substantiate both of these alleged claims. This speculation is more likely embedded in the old traditional believe of marabouts which is very common in Gambia.

Whatever may have happened to the late Kassi Bondi, Gambia has lost a great young talent who passed away too soon with so much potential and list of items to accomplish. Mr. Bondi is survived by a wife and two young children a boy and a girl. He is from Foni Jorrem and had a face book page bearing that name. Kassi was a kind young loving husband and family man – down to earth. One of his messages to his mom and loving wife in celebrating International women’s day Bondi wrote “As we celebrate international women’s day, I take this opportunity I pray to God to bless, protect n guide all the women especially my sweet mum n darling wife. Happy women’s day u” His remains were laid to rest in his village of Foni Jorrem. May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannah. If anybody has any first hand information as to what may have happened to Bondi, they are encourage to come forward and help the family get closure on this tragic death.

Editor(s)’ note: Our deepest condolence and prayers goes to the family and friends of Mr. Bondi especially his young spouse. May Allah comfort and protect them during this difficult times. RIP