What Is African Liberation Day?

Let’s remember the architects of Africa Freedom Day …..their efforts and contributions, both minor and major helped us along the way to reach the heights that we are at now.The struggles being waged by the masses, and especially the events that have happened in North Africa and South and Central Africa; and lately in Burkina Faso are clear examples of popular revolutions by Africans determined to dislodge entrenched despots.Gambia has been on the world radar too with civil defiance an rard direct confrontation with the Jammeh regime, which has been in power for 21 years now.The masses are losing fear of the regime, but the intellegentsia – especially the university students are no where to be seen; guiding and working with masses.A rare occurrence in the colonial and post colonial struggles of African peoples – both in Africa and the African diaspora.The students are the catalyst for change in Africa and elsewhere in the Third World – working with grass roots movements, political parties, Fronts, and Movements.Our students and their so-called mentors lack even the abilities to organize symposiums on issues like nationalism,Pan-Africanism, the AU and present day Neo-Colonialism.In countries like Gambia, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Guinea Bissau etc.the masses have seen how regional groupings like ECOWAS (ECOMIC) can really be put to use for good, not only militarily but economically as well.This was an organ of the AU along with many others, that the founding fathers came up with help integration and unification easier.

What better time than ALD, to rally forces by helping to bring the parties, and nurturing the seeds that the masses have corageously sown in defiance, and call for justice and regime change.The masses cannot do it alone without a political vanguard helping politicize and educate them on the way forward to their liberation.These were reasons, that days like ALD were used to strategize, analyse, mobilize, and understand methods and objectives necessary to attain certain goals and tasks.These help reduce ‘stand up and sit down tactics’ and spontaneity which hinders unity in the common struggle for a peoples liberation. Dr. King once noted with reference to political struggle that ” When I hear others say that the people aren’t ready,…..it’s like telling someone, not to get in the water unless you know how to swim.When the only way to swim is to get in the water……”Africans are rising up and moving forward.

On this day & date join others in celebrating and honoring the ongoing struggle to liberate the motherland. Remember no one but Africans can liberate Africa !!! This week-end ALD is being celebrated in South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Brazil, London, Chicago, Lisbon, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Kingston Jamaica, Dakar, Senegal, Conakry, Mali, Italy, etc. As the Hon Marcus Mosiah Garvey said ” Let Africa be our guiding Star, our Star of Destiny ! ”

By Sainey Faye